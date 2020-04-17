Hawaii Public Schools stays with distance learning for the rest of the school year

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / September 6, 2018 Hawaii School Superintendent Christina Kishimoto announced today that Hawaii public schools will continue to teach at the end of the school year instead of calling children on campuses.

The 180,000 students at Hawaii Public Schools began in the spring on March 16 and the vacations were extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools began offering distance learning April 6 and the school year officially ends May 28.

Teachers work from home, connect with students online or provide on-copy instruction packets and check in by phone. Many schools provided laptops to students in need.

There was some discussion about trying to summarize at least part of the campus services before the end of the school year, but that didn’t pan out.

On Wednesday, the department announced the cancellation of traditional graduation ceremonies in public and charter schools. Instead, each school will set up an alternative celebration honoring senior graduates who take into account distance social status.

Although campuses are otherwise closed to students, nearly 70 state schools nationwide offer free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for children up to age 18, and nonprofits also offer free meals at other sites .

The Department of Education has information and resources for distance learning, labeled “Continuity of Education,” for students and parents on its website, hawaiipublicschools.org.

