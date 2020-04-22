A couple, who were arrested Tuesday for violating the state quarantine order, gave police to slip and break the rules again before finally getting home today.

Kimberly Kim Tien, a 34-year-old visitor to Las Vegas, and Edwin Htun, a 33-year-old visitor from Sydney, were arrested Tuesday after being arrested after a hotel manager turned them down for violating emergency regulations. Since March 26, trans-Pacific passengers coming to Hawaii are required to follow a mandatory 14-day auto-quarantine, which doesn’t even allow them to leave housing to buy food or groceries.

LayLow’s autograph collection manager reported the couple after an “irate” citizen pointed Tien to make Instagram posts that showed he was venturing outside into his hotel waikiki room before he completed his forties.

Special Agents of the State Prosecutor’s Office interviewed hotel employees and found records that showed that the pair repeatedly had left their hotel room from the day they arrived, April 15 through Monday.

Once the couple were released from custody Tuesday, they checked out of the LayLow hotel. The pair then checked into the Outrigger Waigiki and continued to violate the quarantine order by leaving their hotel room. When Outrigger Waikiki staff informed the couple that they must follow the quarantine, they checked out and were without supervision for much of the day.

Once police found that the couple was on the run, they sent a newsletter to hotel areas warning that the pair might try to secure housing in a new hotel to avoid being spotted by police.

The couple was spotted today after a manhunt. They are currently at Daniel K. International Airport under police supervision waiting to board a flight to California.

