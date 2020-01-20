Hawaii Shootout: Man Suspected of Killing Two Police Officers Had Police History

HONOLULU – Hawaiian handyman with history of confrontations with police and neighbors was evicted when he stabbed his owner and killed two agents outside the house that he and two women were allegedly burned inside, authorities said. and the neighbors.

Police on Sunday responded to a call for help, found a woman stabbed in the leg, and resident Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel began shooting, killing officers Tiffany Enriquez, a seven-year-old veteran , and Kaulike Kalama, a nine-year veteran, Honolulu chief of police, Susan Ballard, said.

Police suspect Hanel, who was in her 60s, and two unidentified women were inside the house when it caught fire. They were presumed dead and Ballard said it could take days for authorities to recover the remains and process the evidence.

The fire a few blocks from skyscrapers by the sea has spread, destroying seven houses and leaving others damaged by fire or smoke.

The owner, Lois Cain, had recently requested the eviction of Hanel, who lived in the house for free in exchange for his work, according to court records and a lawyer who represented him.

A neighbor told the Associated Press that she saw Cain placed in an ambulance with knife wounds. His condition has not been revealed.

The normally peaceful neighborhood is at the end of the famous Waikiki Beach, between Honolulu Zoo and the Diamond Head State Monument, a volcanic crater popular with tourists and hikers.

Ian Felix, an Honolulu resident and combat veteran with medical training, told the AP that he was walking near the house when he saw a woman lying on the floor with blood from her leg.

Felix applied pressure and put a tourniquet on the woman’s leg until the arrival of the first police officer. Two other officers arrived a few moments later; Felix said that he then heard two shots and that he and the agent transported the injured woman to a neighbor’s garage across the street.

Neighbors described Hanel as mentally disturbed and Ballard said he did not have a firearms license.

Lawyer Jonathan Burge has represented Hanel since 2015 in various disputes with neighbors, including restraining orders that three have obtained against him. Hanel, a native of the Czech Republic who used Czech interpreters in court, faced a hearing next week for abuse of 911 services, Burge said Sunday.

Burge said he never knew that Hanel was violent, but that “he’s a little weird and had problems”. Hanel thought the government was watching him and typing on his phone, said Burge.

Cain supported him in his disputes with his neighbors, said Burge. But she wanted him to move so that she could move into the house, and their relationship also deteriorated because Hanel’s dog was dead and Cain would not let him have a new one.

“I know she was trying to get him deported because she was going back to Hawaii and had to live there herself. So that’s kind of the magnitude of what was going on, but I heard that she was coming to file an eviction application on Friday, “Burge told KHON-TV. “Maybe she was using it and it pushed him to the limit.”

In a complaint for Hanel’s eviction filed last week, Cain said that Hanel did not have a rental agreement and that despite “repeated requests, the defendant failed and refused to leave the premises”.

Neighboring resident Dolores Sandvold said she heard screams and gunshots and saw Cain being transported in an ambulance.

Kailua resident John Farmer said the fire had spread to his sister’s nearby house, which had been destroyed.

Hawaii Governor David Ige said “the entire state is mourning the loss of two Honolulu police officers”.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.