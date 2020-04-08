Hawaii theme planned to reboot ‘Doogie Howser’

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is no official word from Disney but another TV series could make its home in Hawaii.

The mainstream entertainment industry placements report that Disney + is planning a reboot of “Doogie Howser, MD,” the ABC television network medical drama about a young genius and a photography memoir that finishes medical school at the age of 14 and then swings responsibility they are into practicing medicine and the challenges of being a teen. The show starred Neil Patrick Harris in the title role and ran for four seasons between 1989 and 1993.

At the reboot, the young engineering doctor is described as a “16-year-old half-Asian, half-white feminine” who works for a healthcare provider here in the islands, according to Variety.com . The job title of the show, “Doogie Kealoha, M.D.,” indicates that the new Doogie might be a native Hawaiian party as well.

Credits for the reboot have been given to veteran writer and showrunner Kourtney Kang, who is herself Hawaii-born and of Korean and Irish ancestry, and is working with 20th Century Fox TV on the project. TV moviegoers know Kang first and foremost for her work on “How I Met Your Mother” and “Cool Off the Boat,” and also for her advocacy of shows with strong female characters.

Efforts to contact Kang have been unsuccessful in press time.