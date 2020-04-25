Hawaii unemployment authorities finally distributed extra federal COVID-19 aid

Weakened state unemployment officials are finally distributing federal unemployment benefit bonus payments to Hawaii residents who have suffered loss of income amid a coronavirus pandemic.

The Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations announced Friday that it paid $ 44.8 million in federal “plus up” payments over seven days on Thursday.

This sum represents the first weekly DLIR distribution of federal unemployment benefits, which adds $ 600 per week to state unemployment benefits that can be up to $ 648 per week but vary by an individual’s income.

DLIR reportedly paid $ 23.2 million in state unemployment benefits over the same seven days.

The state benefit post represents an increase of $ 11.2 million from two weeks earlier and $ 2.9 million in each of the first three weeks of March.

The federal supplement was authorized by the Social Security and Economic Coronavirus Act signed into law March 27th.

However, DLIR had no automatic way to distribute federal funds to its former state computer system to pay Hawaii unemployment benefits. The agency predicted it would have a solution by Wednesday.

$ 44.8 million in federal benefits equal to 74,748 payments of $ 600 each.

DLIR spokesman Bill Kunstman said some of the payments were for more than a week for each claimant because unpaid benefits were accrued on claims that met delays in filing or the process.

Despite rising payments, thousands of new unemployed residents still have not been able to receive their benefits or maintain weekly benefits due to continued problems with the state’s online unemployment system that they are unable to handle the monument volume of new claims and a requirement for the updated files. weekly or bi-weekly claims.

The state was also able to accept authorized unemployment claims under a new federal program to provide benefits for self-employed workers, self-employed and self-employed contractors. An online system for handling these claims is expected to be ready by mid-May.

More than 250,000 residents have filed unemployment claims with the state since mid-March, and many of those claims have not been filed or processed.

To help alleviate delays in unaddressed claims and deliver more benefits, DLIR has tried to improve its system and has received volunteer staff from other state departments along with computers and phones to help process claims.

“The department was able to deliver a record level of benefits within a week, and for that I am very grateful for our workers,” Scott Murakami, DLIR director, said in a statement. “We know that there are still many people in our community who are suffering, and with the help of our sister departments, the legislature, private sector partners and NGOs, we are taking the determination to provide a greater level of relief as soon as possible. possible. “