Hawaiian Airlines brings in 1.6 million masks

A Hawaiian Airlines

3,920-cubic-foot belly passenger aircraft were filled with protective gear for Hawaii’s landed people.

Credit goes to the vision of a young man and the nonprofit he co-founded, the help and generosity of nearly 100 partner organizations, and the airline.

The 330 Airbus arrived Tuesday afternoon at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport with 1.6 million masks – the bulk of the $ 2 million ordered by the nonprofit.

Every1ne Hawaii.

Not a single mask will sell. Instead they will be distributed throughout the state free of charge to vulnerable groups, including homeless, unemployed and low-income families with children, said Every1ne co-founder Robert Kurisu.

Partner groups, which already work with communities on Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Hawaii islands and Kauai, will be distributed starting Saturday at Maili.

The Waianae Coast Complex, which is committed to food distribution, will have 50,000 masks to give out, Kurisu said.

The 2 million mask mission was not always Every1ne’s mission.

Kurisu said the nonprofit, made up of 25 or so millennial friends, initially formed to get peers to vote in the presidential election, but then the coronavirus pandemics struck.

“We pivot to help out our community,” he said.

The goal was to receive personal protective equipment for Hawaii’s healthcare professionals.

But when the nonprofit learned that it was outside the realm of possibility since they competed with states and local governments, they switched gears again.

Darragh O'Carroll, an emergency room doctor who attended Punahou School and many in the group, had the points

"There are many

So masks are definitely needed," he said, adding that initially he didn't

recommend them to the general public.

Group members learned they could get nonmedical-grade, 12-hour disposable masks for the general public to use at a greatly reduced cost if bought in bulk.

“We had to order the masks by the million,” said Kurisu, adding that they soon learned that they had to jump through a number of hoops.

Kurisu turned to Danny Kim of Koha Foods, which imports food and other products from Asia, for help.

In mid-March “we pulled the trigger as early as we could,” Kurisu said.

Kim had encountered obstacles she had never encountered in all of her import duties to China.

“The agent I dealt with in this category, but I just never bought this thing before,” he said. Getting the best price “depends on how many contact points you have,” so going straight to the manufacturer was ideal.

A manufacturer was found in Shenzhen, “China’s Silicon Valley,” but negotiating with the manufacturer, trying to get it here as soon as possible and wiring money to people they don’t know well was some challenge, Kim said.

But he did not typically have to issue letters from the state of Hawaii, from the US Embassy in Guangzhou, which Kim had to talk to in order to get approval, and “Chinese customs in order for them to they released the product because it was a large quantity, ”Kim said.

He said if it wasn’t for Hawaiian Airlines and its cargo people like Brian Matheny, it could have taken a lot longer.

They began talks with the airline because the group did not want to ship by boat, which would mean the masks would not arrive until May 1 or 2.

The group paid for operational costs, including fuel and landing fees, but the rest, including the crew and the aircraft, were on Hawaiian.

The money came from family foundations, corporations and others.

Kurisu declined to say how much they paid for their masks or airline expenses.

Hawaiian President and Executive Director Peter Ingram said, “We flew this flight especially to pick up this cargo to support Every1ne.”

It requires a rest stop in South Korea, then in Shenzhen, then back south

Korea before a flight home.

Hold the cargo of the passenger aircraft filled

capacity with 1.6 million masks in 800 cases, weighing 19,800 pounds – light for an aircraft that often carries 50,000 pounds of cargo from the West Coast.

Another 400,000 will be sent by a third-party carrier in two weeks.