Hawaiian man suspected of killing 2 cops described as undisturbed – KGET 17

HONOLULU (AP) – Hawaiian handyman with a history of confrontations with police and neighbors was evicted when he stabbed his owner and killed two officers outside the house that he and two women were allegedly burned inside, said authorities and neighbors.

Police on Sunday responded to a call for help, found a woman stabbed in the leg, and resident Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel began shooting, killing officers Tiffany Enriquez, a seven-year-old veteran , and Kaulike Kalama, a nine-year veteran, Honolulu chief of police, Susan Ballard, said.

Police suspect Hanel, who was in her 60s, and two unidentified women were inside the house when it caught fire. They were presumed dead and Ballard said recovering the remains and processing the evidence could take days.

The fire destroyed seven houses and damaged others. As it raged, the sound of dozens of apparent shots was heard.

Ballard said that no other officer was injured but that the authorities were investigating whether ammunition, incendiary devices or explosives contributed to the intensity of the fire. The apparent gunfire prompted the authorities to initially prevent the firefighters from approaching.

Sgt. Malcolm Lutu, president of the Hawaii State Police Union, said he had no concerns about the approach the police were taking to deal with the situation.

“They have had relations with him in the past, where no violence was present,” said Lutu. “Where the shots came from, they were in a no-win situation.”

Lutu said he knew one of the two officers personally. He said that officer Tiffany Enriquez, 37, was a single mother of three daughters and had a grandchild.

The owner, Lois Cain, had recently sought to evict Hanel, who lived in the house for free in exchange for his work, according to court records and his lawyer.

A neighbor told the Associated Press that she saw Cain placed in an ambulance with knife wounds. His condition has not been revealed.

The normally peaceful area is at the end of the famous Waikiki Beach.

Ian Felix, an Honolulu resident and combat veteran with medical training, told the AP that he was walking near the house when he saw a woman lying on the floor with blood from her leg.

Felix put a tourniquet on the woman’s leg until the first police officer arrived. Two other officers arrived a few moments later; Felix said that he then heard two shots and that he and the agent transported the injured woman to a neighbor’s garage.

Neighbors described Hanel as mentally disturbed and Ballard said he did not have a firearms license.

Hawaii has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States. Residents cannot purchase firearms without permission approved by local police, who check databases to make sure claimants have not been convicted of crimes or misdemeanors.

Individuals are also denied permits if they have been acquitted of crimes because of mental problems or have been diagnosed with significant mental, behavioral or emotional disorders.

Lawyer Jonathan Burge has represented Hanel since 2015 in various disputes with neighbors, including restraining orders that three have obtained against him. Hanel, a native of the Czech Republic who used Czech interpreters in court, faced a hearing next week for abuse of 911 services, Burge said Sunday.

Burge said he never thought Hanel was violent, but “he’s a weird guy and he’s in trouble.” Hanel thought the government was watching him and typing on his phone, said Burge.

Cain supported him in his disputes with his neighbors, said Burge. But she wanted him to move so that she could move into the house, and their relationship also deteriorated because Hanel’s dog was dead and Cain would not let him buy a new one.

“I know she was trying to evict him because she was going back to Hawaii and had to live there herself. So that’s pretty much the measure of what was going on, but I heard that she had just filed the eviction on Friday, “Burge told KHON-TV. “Maybe she was using it and that pushed him to the limit.”

In the complaint for Hanel’s eviction, Cain stated that Hanel did not have a rental agreement and that despite repeated requests, he had refused to leave the premises.

___

Associated Press freelance photographer Marco Garcia contributed to this report.