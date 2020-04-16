Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise to 541, up 11

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that state statements in coronavirus cases have increased to 541, up 11 from Wednesday.

Of all confirmed cases in Hawaii since the outbreak, 45 were required to be hospitalized, without new cases reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll at nine has changed since Wednesday. Six of the deaths were on Oahu and three on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 373 cases on Oahu, 95 in Maui County, 41 in Hawaii, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The state total also includes six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

Five cases statewide are waiting for county identification, including four new cases reported today.

In all, state officials today reported four new cases on Oahu, three in Maui County, and none in the islands of Hawaii or Kauai. The sum of changes not counted is less than the number of all the newly reported states because of the more pending cases identification of residence.

A total of 374 patients have been recovered since the outbreak, and health officials reported 15 new recoveries today. Nearly 70% of those infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

By count, Honolulu saw 284 patients recover, Maui had 44 recoveries, Big Island had 30, and Kauai saw 16, as of noon today, the Department of Health says.

Of the 45 hospitalizations in the state, 37 were on Oahu, seven on Maui and one on Kauai.

On Wednesday, health officials said they are investigating half a dozen COVID-19 groups across the islands, including three employees at Wahiawa’s positive-tested health center, more than 30 cases at Maui Memorial Medical Center, and a dozen cases connected to two McDonald’s locations. in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island. Hawaii Health Director Bruce Anderson did not provide details of the other groups in cases under investigation.