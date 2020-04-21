Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll rises to 12 after 2 people died overnight

Two men who had coronavirus and underlying health conditions died late last night, bringing the death toll COVID-19 in Hawaii to 12, state health officials said today.

The deaths, both of which were 65-years-old or older, occurred on Oahu and Maui, officials said.

“We are saddened by these additional deaths and by the numbers calling for the pandemic to take over the families and friends of those affected,” said Governor David Ige in a news release announcing the deaths. “This is a serious illness especially for people with pre-existing health conditions and the elderly. It is very important to comply with the order of stay at home, to practice social distance, and to keep wearing a mask every time. we come out to protect others. “

The man on Oahu had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized in late March. He recovered and was discharged, “but his health immediately declined and he passed away from his home yesterday,” state officials said.

The man on Maui also had underlying health conditions, they said. “He has been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late last year. The death of this person is considered related to the MMMC group, which as of yesterday had 36 employees and 20 patients under investigation as potentially associated with the group. , “health officials said.

The Department of Health has not provided any further details on the two men.

Last night’s death came after state health officials announced earlier Monday that Hawaii had four new cases of the disease, which has been the smallest increase in daily numbers since March 18. , 423 recovered, a rate of 72.4%.

