Hawaii’s new numbers can fall but the worst is yet to come

Hawaii sees its lowest daily total in new coronavirus cases in 10 days, but state health officials are urging residents not to let their guard down.

The number of new COVID-19s may fall to 16 on Monday, down from 20 on Sunday and 34 on Saturday. However, authorities report the state’s fifth and first death on Maui, to an older man with underlying health conditions.

Laboratory results showed that about 2.7% of people tested in Hawaii have COVID-19. This has remained steady since last weekend with nearly 14,000 tests completed.

Eighty-nine patients have recovered since the outbreak, with health officials reporting four new recoveries Monday.

“This is not to be assuming that the disease is on a downward trend,” said state Health Director Bruce Anderson in the state coronavirus daily briefing. “Typically on weekends they see a decrease in the number of cases simply because reports are not submitted as quickly as they are during the week, and I think the worst is still to come.”

The death of Maui “is certainly a tragic reminder of how serious a threat to COVID-19 is to everyone. It’s a contagious and highly virulent virus,” Anderson added.

Some models anticipate a peak in the number of cases before the end of the month, and health officials say it’s important for residents and visitors to maintain a 6-foot distance at all times, wearing masks in public and quarantine for 14 days if entering and a. .

There are 56 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Hawaii, says Lieutenant Governor Josh Green. It was not known how many of the patients were hospitalized on ventilators, which provided oxygen to patients in respiratory distress. There’s a 50-50 chance of being put on a ventilator if a patient is placed in an intensive care unit, and there’s a 50-50 chance of dying in that circumstance, Green said.

“Don’t relax the social distance. That’s the thing that will save us the most,” Green says, calling people constantly gathering in groups. “Please know it’s a selfish thing to do. For every 100 people affected, about 1 person ended up in critical condition. “

Green is following statewide medical capabilities as hospitals and medical facilities waive or defer voter and procedure procedures in anticipation of a surge in cases. As of Monday, 1,331 of the 2,757 hospital beds were occupied; 106 of 338 ICU beds were full; and 81 of the 535 fans used, he said.

With the 16 new cases Monday, the state count of coronavirus cases climbed to 387.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced the county’s first death and first virus-related death outside Oahu.

The Whole Foods Market in Kailua has announced one of its workers is a “presumed case of COVID-19,” though the employee has not been tested because “testing is currently available.”

The Honolulu Police Department also reported that three officers were controlling the virus. Meanwhile, HPD has issued 4,660 warnings and 353 citations for emergency law violations, mostly at park beaches. There were also 26 arrests connected to traffic or criminal offenses. So far, no arrests have been for quarantine violations.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell imposed an order to stay at Oahu’s home on March 22, followed the next day by statewide government regulations April 30. Violating rules during a state of emergency is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one $ 5,000. fine and one year in prison.

“Look at what’s going on in New York, Washington, Louisiana and California. We can’t let this happen here. We need to stop the spread. We need to stop it now,” Ige contended in the news conference. “More energetic measures will come if people don’t listen to our obligations. The coronavirus has no limits. It infiltrates even the smallest communities of Hawaii.”