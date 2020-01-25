“Hawk” was missed at the White Sox fan convention

First of all the good news about Ken ‘Hawk’ Harrelson: he is recovering.

The bad news: Harrelson said he lost consciousness on January 5 at his home in Orlando, Florida, and sustained a head injury due to the fall that ensued. He was hospitalized for 3½ days.

“I’ve had a hard time for a few weeks,” he said from his house on Saturday.

“I got up to turn the TV off, and the next thing I know was that I was in the hospital,” said Harrelson, 78. “I’ve been off before, but never fainted.”

High blood pressure was the cause. Harrelson stood up, felt dizzy, fell and got a cut on the back of his head that required 12 staples.

Blood pressure stabilizes with medication and on Saturday Harrelson said he felt best since the episode. He was in a good mood and sounded like his normal self.

“It has been an experience,” Harrelson said, grinning. “You know it seems like everything in my life has been an experience.”

SoxFest was simply not the same without Hawk, who could have basked in the glow of his December election in the Hall of Fame after winning the Ford C. Frick Award for outstanding broadcast.

“Are you on SoxFest?” He asked. “I really wanted to come.”

But the Harrelson doctors advised against flying because of the drugs he uses. He still needs to be careful when he gets up, but things have improved a lot.

This year also marks the eighth decade in baseball for Harrelson, an ambassador for the Sox. Others with such a long lifespan are Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Don Zimmer, Dave Garcia and Bob Uecker.

“It was a big year for me,” he said. “For my wife, Aris, too, but especially for the grandchildren.”

And of course there is the Frick Award. The introduction of Harrelson will take place the day before newly elected players Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and Ted Simmons (voted for by the committee for the modern baseball era).

“It’s starting to sink, really,” he said. “It’s bigger than I thought it was. It has a lot more meaning than I expected.”

At Bay Hill golf club, where Harrelson has spent much of his winter, people look at me “differently.” It is awesome.

“And the mail was incredible. They send baseballs from all over the country (for signatures), I get offers to give speeches. I answer all my fan mail and I have a pile about two feet high. “

Harrelson was just starting to work on his Hall of Fame speech, but was sidelined by his stay in the hospital. He is in no hurry.

“I have six months to work on it,” he said.

Harrelson kept track of what’s happening in baseball and said he was surprised to hear former Sox-right-handed Jack McDowell say the Sox created an illegal sign-stealing operation in old Comiskey Park when Tony La Russa was the manager.

“First of all, Tony Blackjack never succeeded,” said Harrelson. “I love Jack, he was a great competitor, but I don’t know why he said it. It’s hard to say that someone was doing something if you never played for him.

“For me (the fake scandal of the Astros), baseball is not a black eye. Many fans are doing it wrong and that is their privilege. But they have to understand that it is nothing new.

That stuff has been around for 100 years. “

As for Sox fans, Harrelson said he missed them this weekend.

“I was looking forward to mixing it with the fans,” he said. “I always enjoyed coming to SoxFest because this is the only chance to make close and personal contact with the fans.”