Hawke’s Bay group claims that an Elton John nap forced them to finish the Mission concert early

A first act for Sir Elton John said their time on stage had been cut short after waking up the music legend from his nap before the concert.

Sir Elton, 72, is famous for his pre-concert ritual of arriving at the scene and taking a nap.

But Hawke’s Bay group Badger, which was one of many Mission El Sirton support groups, said their set was cut 15 minutes after waking the superstar.

Badger group member Martin Good said that Sir Elton arrived at the scene and took a nap before going on stage, one of his traditions widely reported before performances in the following years.

Badger finished his set early because they would have woken up Elton John from a nap. Photo / provided

“He apparently did so while the pre-proceedings were underway,” said Good.

Fifteen minutes before the end, the stage manager gave the group the signal to finish their last song.

Good said he was told after they left the scene that Elton was woken up by the Badger set and left his box and said, “What is this racket?”.

“I think it’s probably the battery more than anything that bothered him maybe while he was trying to sleep,” said Good.

“After our descent, the stage manager came up to us and said, ‘Elton is not happy,'” said Good.

“At first, I thought, couldn’t he find another place to sleep?

“But then my band member pointed out that it’s Sir Elton, and what Sir Elton wants Sir Elton to get. So, we just thought, okay, that’s fine, he’s running the show” said Good.

While the group was slightly upset that they had been cut short, they took it in a good mood, finding humor in what happened.

“It’s really a bit posh,” said Good.

“We were obviously a little disappointed because we still had a few songs to play. But it’s a bit of a good rock and roll story isn’t it?”

The group will open the concert again at the second Elton show next Saturday.

“Good luck to us on Saturday because we have to start all over again,” said Good laughing.

“Maybe we will have to change the set and play something a little quieter.”

Concert organizers and Sir Elton spokespersons were not immediately available to comment.

