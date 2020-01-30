Hawkeye Men fall to Maryland 82-72

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Anthony Cowan Jr. posted a career high of 31 points, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Maryland defeated 18th place in Iowa 82-72 on Thursday night to break the five of the Hawkeyes. Game winning streak.

The terrapins (17: 4, 7: 3, Big Ten) were left behind after the break in the rematch of a meeting on January 10, at which Iowa won the run with five games with 67: 49. With Cowan in the lead, Maryland won the fourth straight and improved to 12-0 at home.

Cowan moved past Walt Williams to 12th place in the Maryland classification with 1,716 points. The Senior Guard went off the ground 9 to 15, 10 to 11 off the foul line and led the Terps with six assists.

Luka Garza scored 21 for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 6-4) and Joe Wieskamp had 17. Garza, the top scorer of the Big Tens, was consistently in bad trouble. He had two fouls in the first five minutes and caught up his fourth with 7:55.

Maryland led 52-49 before a dunk from Smith, 3-pointers from Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins and two free throws from Cowan increased the lead to 13 points with 6:17.

Although the Hawkeyes made a comeback against Wisconsin, there would be no rally this season.

Iowa looked sharp early on. The Hawkeyes made four of their first six attempts from across the bow and built an 18-12 lead.

It was 30-27 before Cowan fired a 9-2 run with a 3-pointer and a jumper to give Maryland the lead at break 36-32.

Garza scored just six points before halftime in 3-on-6 shooting. He finished 9 for 19.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes cannot be disappointed enough since no one has come to Maryland this season and has won. Iowa might have been better off if Garza had been on the pitch for more than 25 minutes.

Maryland: This is a great win for the Terrapins, who appear to have recovered after two weeks of losing to Wisconsin and Iowa.

HONOR KOBE, WOOTTEN

Maryland asked viewers for a moment of silence before the game for the life of DeMatha basketball coach Morgan Wootten (who died last week), former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash California died honoring Sunday.

NEXT

Iowa will host Illinois # 19, the first of two Big Ten meetings, on Sunday.

Maryland is at home on Tuesday evening against the surprising Rutgers in 25th place, who has not beaten the Terps since both teams joined the Big Ten in 2014.