Hawkeye Women wins 77-68 against Ohio State in 7th place in a row

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – The 19th Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Ohio State 77-68 for the seventh time in a row. Iowa has also won 31 home games in a row and ranks second in the country after Baylor (49). Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder won her 200th Big Ten game, making her the second women’s basketball coach to reach the conference milestone. Rutger’s head coach Vivian Stringer was the first (November 13, 2018).

Three Hawkeyes achieved double-digit results, including senior Kathleen Doyle (26), senior Makenzie Meyer (19) and the second Monika Czinano (12).

The last 17 points in the game were scored by the three seniors, including 13 by Makenzie Meyers 19 points.

Next up: Iowa welcomes Michigan State on Sunday, January 26th, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Mediacom Court. The starting shot is at 3:00 p.m. (CT) and the game will air on BTN. Sloane Martin and Vera Jones are in action. Former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson’s jersey number will be withdrawn after the game.