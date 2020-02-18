[hayden-panettiere’s-boyfriend-arrested-for-hitting-her-on-valentine’s-working-day]

Wenn

Brian Hickerson is put in law enforcement custody in Jackson, Wyoming for allegedly beating the university student of & # 39 Nashville & # 39 with a clenched fist just after a celebration of Valentine’s Day that went completely wrong.

Hayden Panettiereboyfriend of Brian Hickerson He has been arrested once again. He was arrested by law enforcement at dawn on Valentine’s Day in Jackson, Wyoming immediately after allegedly hitting the actress “with a clenched fist on the correct facet of the deal with.”

Hickerson was in the driveway when the police arrived at the home the couple shared. According to the caller, he was excluded from the residence following his altercation with his girlfriend.

When requested if he hit her, Hickerson mentioned “he would not be accused of bulls t” due to the fact there is a non-public chef current when they are arguing. The chef admitted that he is at household when the couple had a heated argument, but he left just before the alleged violence broke out.

First “Nashville“The star informed the officers that Hickerson threw her and strike her in the bed room. She showed a swollen deal with and her left hand seemed damage.

Hickerson was accused of domestic battery. He refused to determine himself, so he gained an additional accusation of interfering with a police officer.

It is the 2nd time that Brian Hickerson is accused of domestic violence. He was arrested in May perhaps 2019 for allegedly mistreating Hayden Panettiere. He pleaded not guilty and the charge was dropped because of to absence of witnesses and the restraining purchase was lifted from the actress.

The pair ended up collectively yet again. “Every thing was absolutely fine,” he defended his reconciliation with Hickerson. He also reported that his household supported his choice: “My relatives knows that I am smart sufficient to make my individual conclusions. There was never a dilemma.”

Hayden Panettiere was previously engaged to the previous boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko. They share a daughter named Kaya. The “Heroes“Alum suffered from postpartum depression immediately after her labor and her daughter lived with her ex boyfriend immediately after her separation.” She is familiar with that the kid who is with her is not the ideal for [Kaya right now], “explained a supply.” It is really unfortunate situation. ”