Hayden Summerall Returns to Attaway Large In ‘Chicken Girls’ Period six Trailer – Watch Now!

Chicken Girls is coming again shortly for a sixth year!

The impending new episodes will also be observing the return of Hayden Summerall, and it is sure to bring the drama.

In the trailer, TK returns, and it appears to be like he has a new girlfriend. But what will that necessarily mean for Rhyme? There’s a large teaser at the close of the trailer…

Annie LeBlanc, Indiana Massara, Dylan Conrique, Brooke Butler, Riley Lewis, Avani Gregg, Marlhy Murphy, and a lot more all return for the new season.

Chicken Girls time six will premiere on March 10th at 3pm PST on Brat Television set!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6luezIsFW84" width="500"></noscript>

Simply click inside of to see a driving the scenes featurette of the cast…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sXJMJdrpeFI" width="500"></noscript>