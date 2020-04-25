Haye left retirement to fight the winner Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury

Haye is not planning a return (photo: Getty)

David Haye is not tempted to return to the ring, but has revealed that a potential duel with the winner of the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will encourage him to put on gloves.

The former UK heavyweight champion took advantage of his career after his second defeat against Tony Bellew in May 2018. And he feels rejuvenated after taking a break from sport.

Ever since Haye hung gloves, Joshua and Fury have become the dominant forces in the heavyweight division and hold all belts between them.

The struggle for reunification of Great Britain is ongoing between the pair, and Haye (39) admitted that he would be tempted back into the ring if he could fight the winner.

When asked if there was any struggle that would have led him to consider retiring, he replied: “I don’t think so.

“The only thing I would really do is the winner AJ and Tyson Fury who won. It would be number 1 against number 1. It’s probably the only …

“That’s a lot to go through. I have my body now in a nice place. I am very healthy, my wounds have healed. There was no hardcore training, I was just at home exercising and exercising.

“When you train for a fight, you really have to go through it. If you want a chance to knock down or win with giants, you must really sacrifice yourself and put your body through it.

“I am happy this time, when the intensity was changed from 10 to 3. Everyone thinks that I’m training great, very hard – not really. I train from half an hour to 45 minutes every day. “

