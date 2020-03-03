[hayes-mum-and-child-living-in-council-flat-‘filled-with-mould-and-asbestos’-is-like-‘torture’]

We will use your e-mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Observefor specifics of your facts protection legal rights Invalid E-mail

The mum of a 7-thirty day period-aged infant have been remaining “fearful to go away the dwelling” in Hillingdon.

Hamdi Golaid, 26, moved into the council property in Hayes with her daughter, Aliya, on Sunday, February. But just above a person week living there and she is already determined to get out.

She mentioned: “I really don’t even know how to describe it. The full household is in disrepair.

“You may as effectively dwell on the street.”

Hamdi, who was beforehand dwelling in a bed and breakfast in Hillingdon, stated she is terrified to go away the home, as hoping to get down the steep set of stairs with her little one has proved tough.

She reported: “I have not left the dwelling in times.”

“I am afraid that even though I’m striving to hurry down the stairs the infant will fall and, god forbid, be dead.

“This property is just not risk-free.”





Hamdi is acquiring to vacation resort to employing a mini-fridge to store all of her foods



The 26-yr-previous mom has no gasoline, and cannot match a comprehensive sizing fridge or freezer by the doorway. She has experienced to resort to employing a moveable cooker, and a mini fridge that her friend gave to her.

Hamdi claimed: “How can you put a 7-thirty day period-aged newborn in a home exactly where there is certainly no fridge or freezer?

“I have been getting to buy takeaways and give my daughter ready foods.”





Hamdi is acquiring to use a portable cooker to make foodstuff for her and her youngster



The mother-of-a person explained a charity has been contacted to deliver her with these utilities, but that even if these goods are provided, they is not going to be equipped to in good shape via the door body.

Hamdi reported: “Sometimes I won’t be able to even take in I am so pressured, it is generating me unable to breastfeed.

“This is no spot to deliver up a kid.”

The mother-of-just one claimed she was given little possibility about moving into the property.

She explained: “They mentioned this was my ultimate offer you for a home, even with me in no way rejecting a council home before. They mentioned if I never take this property I’m declaring myself deliberately homeless, I will never be permitted in the B&B any longer and I will have my little one taken off me.”





Mould on the window in the residence



Shots demonstrate mould on the home windows and holes in the damaged floorboards. The council despatched her a letter to say there is asbestos cement in the loft, but that this is “secure to depart in location”.

Hamdi reported: “It truly is so chilly and disgusting. My daughter retains sneezing and coughing and she won’t rest at night time.

“The home windows were intended to be completed before I moved in but they are permitting all the air in from outside.

“I have to bath my daughter in the dwelling space due to the fact the lavatory is so claustrophobic and chilly, and the drinking water isn’t really coming out adequately.”





Holes in the floorboards of the residence



The mom is also without having a washing equipment, and has been hand washing her daughter’s garments.

She said: “You can find a weird odor, the carpet man came spherical and he explained it can be the moist, which they’ve lined up with paint.

“This is a dangerous house and this is torture. I can not offer with this anymore.”

The mother has contacted the council about the issues many instances this 7 days, who stated they will reserve in repairs, and resolve the home windows in April.

Hamdi explained the housing officer won’t appear out to see the dwelling for 4 to six months, as they explained this is course of action.

Hamdi explained: “I’m sick and exhausted of it. It truly is destroying my psychological wellness.

“My anxiousness and despair is going by way of the roof for the reason that of them.

“A good deal of men and women do matters to by themselves since the council set them in this placement.

“Get me out of this put.”





Hamdi, 26, and her seven-month-previous daughter, Aliya



Hamdi would like her and her child to be moved to a ground floor residence.

She reported: “I want compensation for the foods I have had to buy and the anxiety I have been as a result of.

“I failed to request to be in this placement, but I’m not likely to allow people bully me.

“Sufficient is adequate.”





MyLondon contacted Hillingdon Council about Hamdi’s housing circumstance.

A spokesperson for the council mentioned: “Ms Golaid turned a tenant past 7 days and is becoming presented assistance to settle into her new house.

“The house is not for sale.”

