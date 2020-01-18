Hayley Kiyoko cancels North American tour: “One of the most difficult decisions I have ever made” | Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley KiyokoTo come up I’m too sensitive for this S – t tour no longer happens.

The crooner “Runaway” shared the news of the cancellation on Instagram on Saturday January 18.

“Hey my Kiyokians,” she wrote. “We have been on this journey for quite some time now and I am very proud of this beautiful community of people who support each other. You inspire me every day. We have grown so much every year, and as a community, we must continue to grow. With each step forward, we sometimes have setbacks that make us stronger and grow stronger. “

“And so I have heartbreaking news,” she continued. “The tour schedule did not go as we hoped and due to many factors that do not line up for the coming year, I have to make the extremely difficult decision to cancel my next North American tour. I have never canceled a show date in my entire career and so it is truly one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made, and even more heartbreaking to express to you. “

She added, “I promise we will look back at this time and know that it has led to something bigger and bigger. Know that I’m not going anywhere. I will not take any leave. I will use this time to work extremely hard on the finishing of my new album in order to give you my absolute best. “

She also notes that full refunds will be available. See the rest of Hayley KiyokoMessage from the fans below.

READ MORE: Hayley Kiyoko goes nostalgic in her childhood bedroom in the video “She” – Read the lyrics and watch!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB