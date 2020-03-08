Hayley Williams announces Petals For Armor North American and European tour

Hayley Williams has announced details of her first-ever solo tour.

The Paramore vocalist will release her album Petals For Armor on May 8 through Atlantic Records.

She’ll hit the road beginning on May 13 in Amsterdam before wrapping up the Euro leg in Cologne on May 19. She’ll then play dates in the US and Canada from May 28.

Williams says: “Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place – besides at home with my dog – than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for.

“There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must. This is a brand new adventure. It’s important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I’m ready to be present for this.

“The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.

“Thank you for the chance to tour this. I hope to see a ton of old friends and make some new ones too.”

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale from 10am local time on March 13, while those pre-ordering the record through the official store by 4pm on March 10 will receive a code to purchase tickets in advance.

Williams recently release Petals For Armor I – a five track collection featuring the singles Simmer, Leave It Alone and Cinnamon.

Hayley Williams: Petals For Armor

Hayley Williams 2020 tour dates

May 13: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

May 15: Brighton The Great Escape Festival, UK

May 16: London Electric Brixton, UK

May 18: Paris La Cigale, France

May 19: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

May 28: Seattle Moore Theater, WA

May 30: San Francisco Masonic Auditorium, CA

Jun 01: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Jun 03: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Jun 05: Dallas HiFi, TX

Jun 06: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Jun 08: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Jun 10: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Jun 15: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Jun 17: Silver Springs The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Jun 18: Philadelphia The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Jun 20: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jun 22: Toronto Rebel, ON

Jun 24: Brooklyn Steel, NY

Jun 26: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Jun 27: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Jun 29: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN