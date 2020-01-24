Hayley Williams from Paramore releases video for the atmospheric new single Simmer

Hayley Williams from Paramore has released a video for her new solo single Simmer.

It is the first taste of music from the upcoming album Petals For Armor, which will be released via Atlantic on 8 May. The video was directed by Warren Fu.

Williams says: “I am so ready and incredibly humble to share this project. It was a scary, powerful experience. Some of my most proud moments as a copywriter happened while writing Petals For Armor – and I was able to getting my hands a bit nasty than normal when it comes to instrumentation.

“I’m in a band with my favorite musicians, so I never really need to play a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. However, this project benefited from a bit of musical naivety and rawness and so I have experimented quite a bit more.

“I made this with some of the people closest to me. Their respective talents shine really clear throughout the album. I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and feels exactly as I had hoped. “

Williams adds: “Now that it’s time to put everything out there, I can finally breathe out. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only recently become familiar with.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Paramore’s last studio album was 2017’s After Laughter in which drummer Zac Farro returned. He originally stopped with brother Josh in 2010, after the release of the third album Brand New Eyes the year before.

