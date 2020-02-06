Hayley Williams goes crazy for “Cinnamon” and shares the first solo EP

Hayley Williams shared the third single from her “Petals of Armor” project with her debut solo EP with five tracks.

“Petals of Armor I” landed on streaming platforms today (February 6th) shortly after the release of “Cinnamon”. The new single is paired with a disturbing video in which Williams dances with people in morph suits.

“Cinnamon” begins with sketches of warped arrangements and vocal mutations before it blooms into a modern funk track. Watch the video below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x7jORhJntM (/ embed)

Williams’ new EP, “Petals of Armor I”, includes the previously released singles “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone” as well as “Cinnamon”, “Creepin” and “Sudden Desire”.

Williams told BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac what the Petals For Armor project was about. “It’s part of a text in” Simmer, “” she said of the album title. “A while ago I went to this cranial-sacral masseuse. Maybe a lot of people think that is kind of wooing for a witch doctor, but I accept any help I can get.

“I was lying on her table and I got these weird, creepy visions of flowers that were growing out of me – and not in a beautiful way, it was very painful and very grotesque, but at that moment I realized that there was a lot I had I tried so hard to grow out of myself and it would hurt to do it. “

“Petals For Armor I” is available now. The full album by Paramore frontwoman “Petals For Armor” is expected to be released on May 8th.