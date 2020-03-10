Hayley Williams Paramor reiterates the dispute “Misery Business”

Hayley Williams once again opposed the controversial lyrics Paramor hit “Misery Business”.

Yet in 2018 Williams announced that the track was placed from live shows her team on the background of the current debate as to whether it was a message “antyfeministskim”. This was due to a specific line in the second poem: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry, that’ll never change.”

Before the last time to play the “Misery Business”, Williams explained: “It’s a choice that we have made, as we believe that we should feel that it is time to move away from him for a while.”.

Now the singer has acted again after it became known that the single made it to the Spotify playlist “Women Of Rock”, as well as with recent solo track “Simmer”.

“SIMMER” is in this playlist. Thx @spotify “, – wrote Williams Instagram Stories.” But just as “Misery Business”.

“I know that this is one of the biggest songs of the group, but it should not be used to promote anything related to women’s empowerment and solidarity.”

She added: “I’m so proud career Paramor that it is not a shame It’s about growth and progression.”.

Williams went on to say that “we do not need to include (” Misery Business “) into playlists to 2020”, despite the fact that it remains a “fan favorites” to this day.

As the Alt Press, the track has already been removed from the playlist, Spotify “Women Of Rock”.

When she was 17 years old, sent by Williams, “Misery Business” has entered the second studio album by Paramore “Riot!” (2007).

Meanwhile, Hayley Williams has announced details of his debut solo tour of the UK and Europe. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (March 13).