Hayley Williams releases striking video for the new single Leave It Alone

Hayley Williams from Paramore has released a video for her new solo single Leave It Alone.

The song follows Williams’ first single, Simmer, which was released last week. It comes from the upcoming album Petals For Armor, which will be launched on 8 May via Atlantic.

The song is accompanied by a video that opens with the same heavy breathing that the Simmer promo introduced and develops the creepy story set out in the first video. Both videos were directed by Warren Fu.

Williams says on the upcoming album: “I am so ready and so incredibly humble to share this project. It was a scary, powerful experience. Some of my most proud moments as a text writer happened while writing Petals For Armor – and I was able to make my hands a bit dirtier than normal when it came to instrumentation.

“I’m in a band with my favorite musicians, so I never really need to play a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. However, this project benefited from a bit of musical naivety and rawness and so I have experimented quite a bit more.

“I made this with some of the people closest to me. Their respective talents shine really clear throughout the album. I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and feels exactly as I had hoped. “

Williams adds: “Now that it’s time to put everything out there, I can finally breathe out. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only recently become familiar with.”

Watch the video below completely.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3WJjuG1yNQ [/ embed]