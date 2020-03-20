Hayley Williams shared a love of nature in a new collaboration Boygeniusa “Roses / Lotus / Violet / Iris”

Hayley Williams shared the official music video lyrics on his new single “Roses / Lotus / Violet / Iris” – watch it below.

Frontalistka Paramore released a debut solo EP “Petals For Armor I” in the past month, and the second half of the project is due out on 8 May. Part 1 was viewed with “Simmer” songs, “Leave It Alone” and “Cinnamon”.

Now Williams has offered a lyric video for the last single, which presents the background vocals on Boygenius – Project Lucy Dakus, Phoebe Bryzhers Julien Baker.

Lyric video “Roses / Lotus / Violet / Iris” is accompanied by a beautiful observation, against which has a variety of color pictures.

Watch the video below:

Last week, Hayley Williams has once again confirmed its position on controversial texts Parameres hit “Misery Business”.

Yet in 2018 Williams announced that the track was placed from live shows her team on the background of the current debate as to whether it was a message “antyfeministskim”. This was due to a specific line in the second poem: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry, that’ll never change.”

Before the last time to play the “Misery Business”, Williams explained: “It’s a choice that we have made, as we believe that they should.” We feel that it is time to move away from him for a while. “

Meanwhile, Williams began a battle with depression.

“One of my greatest moments of surviving – is the realization that my depression was most angry I really made it come to, and it made me constantly feel ashamed.” – she told The Guardian.

But she said that over time it may be to channel their anger and use it as a recognition of self-worth. “It helped me to understand the things that happened in my lifetime, and it was not so.”