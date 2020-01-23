Hayley Williams shares a debut from the album’s future

In the new

Paramore’s pioneering wife Hayley Williams has released a new solo single and accompanying music video, directed by Warren Fu. You can listen to Simmer on the YouTube account.

Produced by Taylor York of Paramore, Simmer is the debut single from Williams’ debut solo album, Petals For Armor, which will be released May 8 via Atlantic Records. Williams said in a press release:

“I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to share this work. Doing this was a frightening, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a songwriter happened while you were writing the petals for the armor. And I was able to get my hands on it. I’m a bit more delicious than usual when it came to organizing. I’m in a band with my favorite musicians, so I never feel the need to play a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. from a micr naïveté and rawness and so I experimented a little more with some of the closest people to me, their respective talents getting really shiny all over the record. I like to think we all do each other. best and the result is something that sounds and feels just like I hoped for. Now that it’s time to put it all out there, I can finally breathe in. I’m excited to let people experience a different side of myself that I’ve just known come very recently. “

Years Making Motions

But this is not Hayley William’s first solo project. A decade ago, singer Paramore contributed “Teenagers” to the soundtrack for the understated supernatural movie, Jennifer’s Body, starring Megan Fox.

In 2017, she covered “Nineteen” in a collaborative project with Tegan and Sara. It has also appeared on many tracks outside of Paramore, with airplanes being my favorite. Apart from Uncomfortably Numb, with American rock band American football.

Video details

Individual lyrics exploring the virtues and dangers of succumbing to anger, best found on the line: “If my child needed protection / by the man himself / I would do it earlier / he would cut nothing like a mother.” video shows Williams running through the woods in the dark, trying to escape a dark figure chasing her down. When she advances and beats her amulet, she realizes that she has been herself all her life. For over four minutes, I could hear the same agony I first experienced when I first heard Decode after pretending to hate Edward Cullen. I believe it sounds promising.

Return of Williams

Simmer is Hayley Williams’ first music release from Paramore’s album, which ends in 2017 after laughing. The album debuted at # 1 on the Billboard Top Alternative Album list in May 2017, as it reached the overall SoundScan / Billboard 200 at # 6: Paramore’s third consecutive championship for the first time.

Due to its favorable results, After Laughter has been featured as one of the most critical releases of the year, with sites such as The Fader, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NPR and Billboard ranking among the best of 2017 coverage.

The inevitable

Now with her solo album on the horizon, I don’t want to imagine what’s next. In the past, Williams supported Paramore’s companionship. refused to participate as a solo artist for years, despite being originally the only member signed to Atlantic Records. However, with Paramore entering her 16th year, Williams revealed to ET Live a year ago that she honestly doesn’t know what Paramore is about.

I hate to think she can officially go solo and leave Paramore. As he is known for performing works outside the band and outside, however, there is a chance that he will go on a solo tour. You know, to promote her solo music. Who knows? This may be the beginning of an end.