Hayley Williams – “Simmer” Track Review: Paramore singer’s solo debut is a dark, twisted pop curveball

On Paramore’s 2017 album “After Laughter” Hayley Williams had a brutally honest confrontation with the past. Thinking about depression, hopelessness and the extremely eventful past of her band, she let her mask (on purpose) slide over the music for the first time, which continued the band’s path towards pop euphoria.

As with anyone who has been in a band since the age of 16, however, there have been external prejudices about the band’s rockier emo roots and the remarkable outflows of several members over the past decade, as if they’d let their ankles be grabbed while she tried pulling the band into a new era.

So it is not a big surprise to see her emerge with a solo project a few years later, and the feeling of freedom can be felt on the first single “Simmer”. As a dark and twisted pop curveball, the song throws every story into the trash and begins a new path of pop music on the left. After a brief introduction, the sharp and intensified exhalation that leads the song into its dark groove says it all.

“Simmer” relies on subtlety as its greatest weapon. Williams has been experimenting with vocal tones for 15 years, skipping a nimble, almost whispered chorus in stark contrast to her booming, hair-raising tones in Paramore.

She also branches off textually and delivers a genuinely terrifying second verse. “If my child needed protection from a fucker like this man, I would rather exempt him because nothing cuts like a mother,” she sings, with the sharp transmission of the curse word that only time is her voice low and low is reserved throughout the song.

The pop sensibility of today’s Paramore can only be felt with difficulty on “Simmer”, whereby the verses are skipped with the same jump as “After Laughter” before embarking on a darker path.

The main feeling here, however, is novelty, and “Simmer” serves as a clean slate that shows that Hayley Williams is capable of producing a completely different kind of miracle.