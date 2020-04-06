Haymarket Centre buys Itasca hotel for rehab middle that village has not yet authorised

Haymarket Center has bought an Itasca resort that it hopes to transform into a drug and alcoholic beverages therapy middle, even although you will find no assurance the village will approve the controversial proposal.

The Chicago-based mostly nonprofit group announced Monday it bought the Vacation Inn along Irving Park Highway before in the working day. The buy value was not disclosed.

















































“We have been performing on securing the required zoning for the residence in get to extend obtain to treatment for detailed compound use dysfunction treatment method,” Dr. Dan Lustig, Haymarket’s president and CEO, explained in a composed assertion. “We seem forward to continuing the course of action to safe zoning acceptance as shortly as it can be resumed.”

Haymarket has been trying for months to get village acceptance to renovate the resort at 860 W. Irving Park Highway into a 240-bed facility for clients with material-use issues, a proposal that has confronted rigid opposition from village residents.

The village strategy fee in October began web hosting community hearings on Haymarket’s proposal. But the procedure has been put on hold — initial simply because of a lawsuit Haymarket filed versus the village that was dismissed, and now due to the fact of state-imposed restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

It truly is unclear when the program commission will continue its evaluate of Haymarket's strategy. In the end, it will be up to the village board to make a decision if the venture can shift forward as a prepared development.

















































Formerly, Haymarket officials said the acquire of the constructing would be contingent on the village approving the venture. On Monday, they said the choice to buy the resort now was built simply because the unique deal was established to expire.

“As a new resident of the Itasca neighborhood, we are fully commited to becoming a good neighbor and to bringing new employment options into the village, although furnishing care to a populace in have to have of our providers,” Lustig claimed.

Itasca Mayor Jeff Pruyn on Monday stated the village only uncovered a short while ago that Haymarket was trying to find to get the lodge just before receiving zoning approvals.

"Haymarket Centre did not talk, and the village does not know, their present intentions for the house," Pruyn explained in a assertion.

















































If its strategy is accepted, Haymarket would commit about $1.5 million to remodel the inside of the developing. The proposed facility would provide a “entire continuum of overall health care products and services” for grownups 18 and more mature.

But there has been considerable opposition to Haymarket’s proposal from inhabitants who say Itasca is also smaller to support the proposed facility. In addition to costing the town tax income, opponents say the heart would pressure law enforcement and emergency products and services. The hearth protection district has a single ambulance.

On Monday, phrase of the sale was satisfied with surprise and disappointment on the “No Itasca Haymarket” Fb group.

"I am in disbelief Haymarket is seemingly gambling with donations and tax pounds that had been supplied to handle compound abuse by getting a lodge prior to acquiring zoning approval," said James Diestel, a member of the Worried Citizens of Itasca group.
















































