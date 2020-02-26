hazardous-tiktok-‘skull-breaker-challenge’-leaves-new-jersey-teenager-with-concussion

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey — A loved ones from New Jersey has a warning for other individuals following their son endured a major head injuries when he grew to become the sufferer of a viral prank.

It really is known as the “cranium-breaker obstacle.” The prank movies are popping up on the social application TikTok and only previous a number of seconds, but the harm can be far more extensive-term.

Health professionals say the video clips are no laughing make a difference and can lead to broken wrists, sprained ligaments or backbone and mind injuries.

“The fact of the subject, these are risky stunts and television reveals would say, do not do this at dwelling,” stated Dr. Grier Arthur.

The cranium-breaker problem requires two individuals fooling a 3rd individual into jumping into the air and kicking their ft out from under them.

Arthur is a trauma surgeon at Saint Christopher’s Medical center and suggests the injuries experienced in a tumble like this could be daily life-transforming.

“If you strike headfirst you can have a cranium fracture or a hematoma on the outside the house of the skull or even bleeding inside of the mind,” Arthur explained.

Stacy and Marc Shenker have observed the potential risks first-hand. Their 13-12 months-aged son fell target to the prank at his New Jersey center college and had to be rushed to the medical center.

“I was just shocked. I was beside myself that two children pulled a prank on my son and that landed him in the hospital,” said Marc Shenker.

It can be been 1 thirty day period given that their son was concussed and his signs and symptoms, which include lethargy and complications, nevertheless haven’t completely disappeared.

“It is really challenging. My son, in a way, feels like he is remaining punished mainly because he is limited,” said Stacy Shenker.

The Shenkers have a warning other youngsters: consider two times.

“When the future craze of the future obstacle comes out, imagine about it…is that really how it’s heading to convert out?” Stacy Shenker stated.

“Just simply because you see that one thing appears to be funny isn’t going to mean when you try to do it, that it’s going to be,” Marc Shenker explained.

The Shenkers say their son is on academic restriction. He will start out bodily therapy this week and he is hopeful he will be ready to return to actively playing baseball this slide.