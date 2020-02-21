[hbo:-marshawn-lynch-has-“substantial-role”-in-new-“westworld”-time]

A new trailer for the show depicts Lynch in a duster as a substitute of a football uniform

Marshawn Lynch has traded fighting off opposing linebackers although carrying a Seahawks uniform on the football discipline for warding off cyborgs in an illuminated duster on HBO.

In the new trailer for the third period of Westworld that dropped on Thursday, the 33-calendar year-outdated retired operating again can be viewed along with Lena Waithe as Aaron Paul qualified prospects them down a hallway.

Marshawn Lynch is in the new trailer for Westworld 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/yv2jg75Y82 — FanSided (@FanSided) February 20, 2020

It appears that Lynch may well be some form of bodyguard for Paul and an HBO executive did verify to ESPN that the previous All-Professional will have a “fun and really significant role” on the display.

Lynch has appeared on the modest display screen in the previous, enjoying himself on two episodes of The League and an episode of Brooklyn Nine-9. The previous Tremendous Bowl champ also roughed it with out Skittles on an episode of Managing Wild With Bear Grylls.

Presently retired right after coming again for a playoff run with the Seahawks past year, Lynch has 94 regular-time touchdown, additional than 10,000 dashing yards, a Super Bowl earn and one of the most memorable runs in NFL record on his resume.

9 decades in the past right now, Marshawn Lynch decimated the complete New Orleans protection with one particular of the greatest runs ever. BEAST QUAKE. (by means of @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/unkcRcrRZy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January eight, 2020

The Westworld period premiere is set for March 15

