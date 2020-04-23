HBO NOW May perhaps 2020 Lineup Introduced

HBO NOW Might 2020 Lineup Introduced

HBO NOW has unveiled its Could 2020 lineup, like theatrical premieres, primary programming, sequence premieres, and more (through Crucial Thrills). Hit blockbusters these kinds of as Joker, Downton Abbey, and The Artwork of Racing in the Rain will get there on the system along with HBO Originals I Know This A lot is Accurate, starring Mark Ruffalo, and the coming-of-age collection Betty. You can check out the whole checklist beneath!

HBO NOW Might 2020 Theatrical Premieres

Even larger, 2018 (5/1)

Western Stars, 2019 (5/1)

The Art of Racing in the Rain, 2019 (5/2)

Downton Abbey (5/9)

Joker, 2019 (5/16)

All set or Not, 2019 (5/23)

Lucy in the Sky, 2019 (5/30)

Unique Programming:

Natalie Wood: What Remains Powering (5/5)

Collection Premieres:

Betty, Collection Premiere (5/1)

I Know This A great deal Is True, Confined Series Premiere (5/10)

Challenging, Collection Premiere (5/18)

Sequence Finales:

Atlanta’s Lacking and Murdered: The Dropped Little ones, Docuseries Finale (5/3)

Westworld, Year 3 Finale (5/3)

My Excellent Pal, Period 2 Finale (5/4)

Todxs Nosotrxs, Year Finale (5/15)

Run, Sequence Finale (5/24)

Estrenos:

Long Absent By, 2020 (5/1)

Her System, 2020 (5/1)

El Pacto (AKA The Pact), 2020 (5/15)

Commencing Could 1:

The Art of Finding By, 2011

Black Knight, 2001

BlacKkKlansman, 2018

Broken Arrow, 1996

Forged Away, 2000

Cinema Paradiso (Director’s Lower), 1990

Chilly Mountain, 2003

Commando, 1985

Contagion, 2011

Cowboys & Aliens (Unrated Version), 2011

Insane Prosperous Asians, 2018

Death at a Funeral, 2007

Dick Tracy, 1990

The Fighter, 2010

Friday Evening Lights, 2004

Eco-friendly Card, 1990

The Hangover Part II, 2011

The Scorching Chick, 2002

How Stella Got Her Groove Back, 1998

In Bruges, 2008

Incarnate, 2016

Jaws, 1975

Jaws 2, 1978

Jaws 3-D, 1983

Jaws: The Revenge, 1987

John Tucker Ought to Die, 2006

Josie and the Pussycats, 2001

The Kite Runner, 2007

La La Land, 2016

Minor Store of Horrors (Director’s Slash), 1986

Mamma Mia! Listed here We Go Yet again, 2018

The Meg, 2018

Michael Clayton, 2007

My Massive Extra fat Greek Wedding day, 2002

Nocturnal Animals, 2016

Paul (Prolonged Version), 2011

Important, 2009

Increase of the Guardians, 2012

University of Rock, 2003

Signs, 2002

Some thing Borrowed, 2011

This Indicates War (Extended Variation), 2012

Twins, 1988

Unstoppable, 2010

Wild Hogs, 2007

Your Highness (Prolonged Version), 2011

Ending May possibly 14:

Pan, 2015

Ending May possibly 31:

A Thousand Terms, 2012

Agent Cody Financial institutions, 2003

Agent Cody Financial institutions 2: Place London, 2004

Bad Women (Extended Variation), 1994

Bark Ranger, 2015

Getting Julia, 2004

Significant, 1988

Huge Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (Extended Version), 2011

Cedar Rapids, 2011

Closer, 2011

Cold Pursuit, 2019

The Condemned, 2007

The Condemned 2, 2015

The Darjeeling Limited, 2007

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Guidelines, 2011

Down to You, 2000

Considerably from Household: The Adventures of Yellow Puppy, 1995

Five Fingers, 2006

Greta, 2019

Grosse Pointe Blank, 1997

Delighted Death Day, 2017

Delighted Demise Day 2U, 2019

Hope Floats, 1998

Is not It Passionate, 2019

Jingle All the Way (Director’s Slash), 1996

The Land Right before Time, 1988

The Land Prior to Time II: The Excellent Valley Journey, 1994

The Land Ahead of Time III: The Time of Excellent Offering, 1995

The Land Right before Time IV: The Journey As a result of the Mists, 1996

The Land Ahead of Time V: The Mysterious Island, 1997

The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock, 1998

The Land Just before Time VII: The Large Freeze, 2001

The Land Right before Time IX: Journey to Large Drinking water, 2002

The Land Ahead of Time X: The Terrific Longneck Migration, 2003

My Canine Skip, 2000

9 Months, 1995

Red Eye, 2005

Pink Using Hood (Prolonged Version), 2011

Reversal of Fortune, 1990

Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011

Sucker Punch (Prolonged Version), 2011

The Station Agent, 2003

The City (Prolonged Model), 2010

Genuine Lies, 1994

Unfamiliar, 2011