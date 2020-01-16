HBO’s Game of Thrones Prequel series is on track for 2022

It’s been less than a year since Game of Thrones ended its illustrious run with a whimper, and HBO has worked hard to create content in the GOT universe. After several competitors had been announced, HBO has focused on House of the Dragon, a prequel series based on George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood. The series, which takes place 300 years before GOT, follows the rise of House Targaryen. Expect madness and dragons.

The show, which has already received a series order, will premiere sometime in 2022. GOT director Miguel Sapochnik works with Ryan Condal (Colony) to show the series. HBO Programming President Casey Bloys discussed the series during the TCAs, where he said, “For the moment it will be a top priority for me to blow up House of the Dragon like that. Sometime on the street, who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We all focus on the dragon’s house. “

The order for the House of the Dragon series follows a controversial year of competing spin-offs, including the lifting of the much anticipated prelude to Age of Heroes. The hopes for the defunct series, written by Jane Goldman (Kick-Ass, Kingsman: The Secret Service) and starring Naomi Watts, were high.

A female-run GOT series would have given the male-dominated franchise a whole new perspective, but HBO abruptly pulled the plug on the pilot. Bloys said of the project: “In development, things sometimes come together with pilots, sometimes not. I think Jane did a wonderful job taking on the challenge. There were many more world creations because she was 8,000 years before the (mother ship ) Show set, and so much more. It’s a big swing. As for House of Dragons, there is a text, a book that has made it a bit more of a road map for a series order. “

He then said, “I think Jane did a great job, it was a big challenge, but there was nothing I could point out and say: Oh, one element didn’t work, just it didn’t quite fit overall.” It is a disappointing, but hardly unexpected result. These shows cost a small fortune, so it is not surprising that HBO wanted to rely on an existing Martin text and a well-known GOT family.

But House of the Dragon may suffer from the same lack of energy that another prequel series suffered from: Gotham. Among other things, Gotham knew that Bruce Wayne had to survive and grow up to become a Batman. And the same was true for the rogue gallery. The series lacked any urgency or tension as it was affected by existing Batman mythology.

How are viewers invested in the Targaryens when we know that there is nothing but madness, destruction and betrayal waiting for them? We have to wait until 2022 to see how HBO solves this problem.

