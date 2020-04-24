HBO’s I May possibly Demolish You Teaser For Michaela Coel’s New Collection

HBO’s I May well Demolish You Teaser For Michaela Coel’s New Series

HBO has introduced the official teaser for I Could Damage You, the new fifty percent-hour series created, govt developed, and starring BAFTA Award winner Michaela Coel. You can test out the teaser underneath for the new series debuting this June!

This fearless, frank, and provocative series explores the dilemma of sexual consent in modern day lifestyle and how, in our modern landscape of relationship and interactions, we make the distinction involving liberation and exploitation.

Subsequent triumph from a piece of producing that garnered world-wide-web acclaim, Arabella Essiuedu (Coel) – simply distracted, non-committal, and carefree – finds herself feted as the ‘voice of her technology,’ with an agent, a guide commission and a helluva lot of strain. Soon after remaining sexually assaulted in a nightclub, her lifestyle adjustments irreversibly and Arabella is forced to reassess every little thing: her job, her friends, even her household. As Arabella struggles to arrive to conditions with what has happened, she commences a journey of self-discovery.

I Might Wipe out You stars Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum), Weruche Opia (Inside No9), Paapa Essiedu (Kiri), Aml Ameen (Yardie), Adam James (Belgravia), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe), Ann Akin (Philip K. Dick’s Electric powered Goals), Harriet Webb (Plebs), Ellie James (Giri/Haji), Franc Ashman (Peep Show), Karan Gill (Flesh & Blood), Natalie Walter (Terrible Histories), and Samson Ajewole.

Govt producers for Numerous Artists Ltd, Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni executive producer for FALKNA Productions/author/director/star, Michaela Coel producer, Simon Maloney producer, Simon Meyers director, Sam Miller (Miller also serves as an government producer on episodes 1-3) generation organizations, Several Artists Ltd and FALKNA Productions. I May possibly Destroy YOU is a co-production amongst HBO and BBC and will be dispersed around the world by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, excluding the United kingdom and Ireland exactly where the collection will be distributed by BBC Studios.

I Might Destroy You will be offered on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO on Demand from customers, and affiliate portals.