HBO’s plot against America is open and confusing

David Simon’s anti-American plot, the HBO series based on Philip Roth’s 2004 novel, has not been the first to capture the mantle of resistance to the rise of fascism in the last few years, but it is the most attractive. Unlike other shows such as Handmaid’s Tale and the Hunters, which have been heavily linked to torture porn, Plot refuses cheap shocks against America, instead focusing on how the characters are slowly meeting their concerns. and a feeling of helplessness in the face of the increasingly hated America.

As the book is based, the series takes on an alternate date where Charles Lindbergh, the American avatar hero and Nazi sympathizer, was elected president. The series then looks at how a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey is struggling with the changes that have taken place with the new leadership. Throughout the six motivating episodes, we see how an increasing anti-Semitism has hit every single one of their families, as some members of the family refused to see the administration’s role in causing hatred.

Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, John Turturro, Morgan Spector, Enthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson, Caleb Malis

Monday, March 16 at 9 p.m. East on HBO

An hour-long drama; complete miniseries reviewed

Critics of Roth’s work point out the lack of layered female characters among their weaknesses, but here they are given the depth and complexity. Winona Ryder plays Evelyn Finkel as a monster who loves her family and continues to sacrifice them to the Lindbergh altar when she connects with Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf, played by John Turturro.

Similarly, Zoe Kazan transforms the role of Bess Levin into a strong resistance member, a quiet and supportive housewife. More than anyone else, Bess sees ways to slowly address the growing hatred of her beloved America. Unlike her husband Herman Levi, played brilliantly by Morgan Spector, Bess is less concerned about fighting the forces that undermine America’s values ​​than planning the ways in which the family can potentially escape. Kazan imitates Bess in a calm and determined manner, a performance that is as inspiring as the result is devastating.

One of the other great chapters of plot against America is providing a vision of what it means to be a Jew. Some recent series, including the wonderful Ms. Maisel and the Hunters, portrayed Judaism by placing stereotypes (thick accents, overlapping shots of matzo ball soup, and numerous voices from “Oy vey!”). gentle and nuanced. At the doors we see images of mezuzahs; we hear Hebrew and Hebrew words that arise in natural conversation; we are watching Jewish American families go to worship and plan a Saturday dinner, without paying much attention to what they are doing. In addition, no two Jewish characters share the same beliefs or responses to the growing terror against their communities. In this way, Jews are never presented as weird and exotic, just ordinary people trying to live in a time of hatred.

In the same way, some of the most dramatic scenes throughout the series focus on sadness, not horror. One of the greatest tragedies of the Lindbergh era for Bess and Herman is that their children are constantly raised in a kind of constant fear that they will see the world. Levins’ youngest son, Philip (Azhy Robertson) faces nightmares and crying magic, while his older brother Sandy (Caleb Malis) tries to escape his fears by embracing “America First” projects sponsored by his aunt Evelyn. support her. Thus, most of the most disturbing scenes are not physical violence at all, but a sense of loneliness that is generally more isolated from the world.

In this way, envy against America neither eliminates hatred nor loses it for fun. We see old black-and-white news tapes showing Jewish families in Europe rounded out, but not seen in the killing. We see Jewish families scattered beneath the gravestones, and we hear people cursing, but we focus more on the emotional impact of each character than on the unimaginable horror. The purpose of the America Against America is not to disturb or provoke its members; Instead, the goal is to remind us of our common humanity and to remind us how important it is to be vigilant against all kinds of hatred.

