HBO’s Run Trailer: Do not Say It Until You Suggest It

HBO’s Run Trailer: Really do not Say It Except if You Mean It

HBO has produced the official Run trailer for the forthcoming collection government made by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and alongside Meritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson. You can check out out the trailer underneath!

Never say it until you mean it. Run, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Emmy winner Merritt Wever, premieres April 12 at 10:30 pm. #RunHBO pic.twitter.com/BBXf83QzV3

— HBO (@HBO) March 20, 2020

Run is a passionate-comedic-thriller series that follows the tale of Ruby, a lady living a humdrum existence, who one working day receives a text inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact promising true adore and self-reinvention by stepping out of her life to consider a journey with her oldest flame Billy Johnson. A thriving life guru who is born from a wealthy Irish spouse and children, Billy has the gift of the gab, deftly combining a boatload of charisma with a boundless have to have for acceptance.

The sequence stars Domhnall Gleeson (About Time) as Billy and Emmy Award-successful actress Meritt Wever (Nurse Jackie, Godless) as Ruby Dixie together with Golden Globe and Emmy successful-actress Waller-Bridge in a recurring job as Flick.

Vicky Jones has established and prepared the venture and will also government develop together with Waller-Bridge by their DryWrite banner. The series is currently being produced by Amusement Just one with Emily Leo of Wigwam Movies also set to govt create.

Waller-Bridge is finest recognised for her critically-acclaimed comedy series Fleabag which stars Waller-Bridge, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Hugh Skinner, and Sian Clifford. It is 2nd time won 3 Emmys and 2 Golden Globe awards which includes Most effective Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Sequence for Waller-Bridge’s awesome general performance as the titular character. She is also at the moment performing on BBC’s strike series Killing Eve which experienced presently earned 12 Emmy nominations and 4 Golden Globe nominations with guide stars Sandra Oh successful her next Golden World Award and Jodie Comer winning her to start with Emmy Award, each for Finest Actress in a Drama Series.

Run will premiere on HBO on April 12!