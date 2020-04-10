HC remains at the behest of CBSE on withdrawal of affiliation to a private school in south Delhi – education

The Delhi High Court on Thursday suspended CBSE’s order to withdraw temporary admission to a private school which was not recognized and which operated a resettlement colony in south Delhi.

Justice Rekha Palli also issued a notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and sought her response by May 26, the next hearing date, at the plea of ​​the Mt Columbus school challenging the March 16 order to withdraw her affiliation.

The court retained the CBSE order from March 16, saying that when it agreed to re-inspect the school, it did not need to make a decision based on its earlier inspection report.

CBSE, represented by advocate Amit Bansal, told the court that because of the continued shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, he was unable to access his files to find out if a new inspection had been carried out.

“Taking into account the aforementioned position of the respondents and the acknowledged view that the respondent respondent had agreed to reconsider his order of 2 August 2019, in my view the impugned prima facie order seems unsustainable.

“The irreparable difficulties and prejudices will cause not only the petitioners but also the students (petitioners) of the petitioner in case the impugned order is not stopped. Therefore, the impugned order from March 16 will remain until the next date,” he said. referee.

Mt Columbus Dakshinpuri School in south Delhi was represented by advocate Kamal Gupta who told the court that the CBSE decision was based on his 2017 inspection report.

Gupta said CBSE has agreed to a new inspection after representing the school against the 2017 report.

However, no new inspection was conducted and based on an earlier report, the board decided to withdraw the school affiliation, the attorney said.

