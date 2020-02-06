“He burst into the office and kicked him with a kung fu kick!” – Kevin Nolan and Sam Allardyce in a crazy dressing room fight in Bolton

Kevin Nolan and Sam Allardyce pulled the lid up, which sounds like a pretty epic training fight in Bolton that even went into Big Sam’s office!

Given the financial difficulties that Bolton is currently experiencing in the first division, it’s hard to believe that the Lancashire club was a regular Premier League player less than a decade ago and even played in Europe.

Big Sam was the man in charge during the Trotter’s glory days, and his team was known for being tough and for their factual play.

Sam Allardyce built the foundation for Bolton to complete eleven Premier League seasons from 2001 to 2012, including two campaigns in the UEFA Cup

It is natural that this intensity overheats from time to time – this happens in most sports teams … but it is not often that nuclear!

Nolan joined talkSPORT this week, shortly before announcing his return to West Ham as a coach.

And after Jamie O’Hara told us his brilliant story when Robbie Keane set fire to one for Edgar Davids in Tottenham, we asked Kev if he had seen any similar scenes during his career.

And it’s fair to say that we didn’t expect that …

Nolan said: “One of the worst I’ve ever seen was when I was a young boy in Bolton, between Bulent Akin and Bernard Mendy. It started.

“We played 11 against 11 and Akin knocked Mendy down. It was so fast that Akin simply took it out, the old Scholes tackle.

“So Mendy jumped up and they have toes toes. Usually they are just handbags, but it wasn’t like that, they were full fists!

French winger Bernard Mendy spent a year with Bolton on loan from Paris Saint-Germain … and definitely made an impression!

“The gaffer said:” Right, the game is over. “So I packed one and some of the older professionals packed the other one and the gaffer says to Bernard Mendy:” Go and sit in my office “because they both see red.

“Anyway, while Bernard is sitting on the chair in the gaping office, Bulent Akin came in, slams, he opened the door, kicked and kicked!

“So now everything is going on in the Gaffer’s office and in the end we just had to let them go in the locker rooms, they had a few digs together.

“And because we had these portacabs that had this plastic floor when they tried to run against each other, they kept slipping over!

“It was comedy gold. It was a slaughter. “

Someone you kick in your office isn’t something you would forget so quickly.

And it’s just that Allardyce was at talkSPORT Studio the following day to tell us more …

“Oh yes, I remember it well,” added the former Bolton boss.

“I didn’t see what happened in the locker room, I just saw what happened on the training ground itself. They shuffled away.

“I remember sitting in my office and kicking the door with a kung fu kick. he got it right in the chest and then ran out!

“You ended up in the locker room and fought for a while. You just went on.

“It was probably the worst fight I’ve ever seen!”

