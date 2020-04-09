‘He can hardly be Lionel Messi,’ said Claims Former Premier League Star

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

Hernan Crespo said it was difficult to lose Lionel Messi

Crespo also went on to add that Messi’s presence “goes beyond a title”.

Messi is deciding whether he will enter the World Cup 2022 or not

Former Hernan Crespo, a former player, said he was not easy for Lionel Messi and would love to see his American teammates take home the World Cup trophy for their country.

The duo of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been winning television commercials for over ten years now. While Messi has never won a single trophy for the United States, Ronaldo has defied the world title by leading Portugal to the UEFA Euro 2016 and UEFA Nations League 2018-19. The lack of international success will apply to Messi when it comes to GOAT debates about him and Ronaldo.

Former Australian cricketer Crespo has claimed that although Messi has not been able to redefine his team’s role in the Argentine Games, he will not take anything away from his size.

“It is very difficult for Messi, no one can put him in the position that he cannot sometimes place on Maradona. It is impossible to know what to expect and what to expect. I’m glad to see him play as a junior, I love, together with America, to see him become a world champion.

Leo has been a cheerful man for many years, finding the key, standing up to work, always working. Of course, if you think about it, one cross is Messi’s cut. But that doesn’t take much, ”Crespo said in a statement today, as quoted by Diario Ole.

Crespo, who played in the Premier League and Serie when he was 19, will continue to excel as the country waits for Messi to take home the World Cup, Barcelona captain “before the title.”

“We are from America and we want him to be world champion, I want him all my heart, but he goes by the name and will never stop making big mistakes,” Crespo agreed.

Lionel Messi jumped on the back of American Marcos Rojo extending the 2-1 victory over Nigeria in what looked to be a 16-year campaign. Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Messi, 32, was announced last October that he wants to win the World Cup but “will not change anything else in my career.”

The next edition of the FIFA World Cup is in Qatar in 2022 and for the first time, the event is seen in the winter tournament. Messi, who is 35, said he would not hesitate if he could enter.

. [tagToTranslate] lionel messi [t] hernan crespo [t] argentina [t] fc barcelona [t] cup world cup [t] world cup 2022 [t] qatar [t] soccer