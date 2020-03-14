He claims that Mexico is aware of Coronavirus border restrictions in the US.

Claim: In a Reuters article published on Friday, the news outlet reported:

Mexico could consider measures at its northern border to halt the spread of Coronavirus to its relatively unaffected territory, health officials said Friday with the containment of a U.S. outbreak that has infected more than 1,800 people.

In addition, Mexico’s Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said that U.S. contagion in Mexico was a greater threat than northward contagion.

“If needed technically, we consider stronger restraint or surveillance mechanisms,” said Reuters, Lopez Gatell.

Verdict: False

During the same press conference, health officials said that Mexico would not have closed the northern border or land flights to the United States.

“We do not intend or plan to restrict international flights to Mexico, nor to close borders or seaports,” López Gatell said during a press conference. “These measures do not have a solid scientific basis.”

Lopez Gatell’s statement was videotaped by Mexico’s Political Expansion.

The Deputy Health Minister said that closing the border would have “grave economic and social consequences and would violate international health and medical regulations,” said El Clarin in Argentina.

