“He Decided to Kill Him”: Robert Durst, The Ghost, Suffer His Friend?

More ominously, the energetic unflappable DeGuerin made the key slip-up. “Bob undertakes full responsibility for dismembering Kathie Durst’s -” He rested, found himself, and found himself: “For dismembering the Morris Black body.”

But DeGuerin, as DeGuerin, re-energized his ankle and made his way around saying that Kathie Durst was a cokehead who was missing out on her own thoughts; says Susan Berman has a lot of roommates; that Jinx is “heavier”; and that Bob Durst is ignorant about the practices that are cheating – the human face, the bearded old man – because he is “on the slightest side” of autism. come. The clinical quality is incredible until the end. Durst always evinced the field of affect, facial expression, and uncertainty for comprehension. The left unanswered is what on the spectrum has to do with the fact that those closest to or at best for Durst seem to end up dead by anomaly.

DeGuerin’s biggest bombshell came when he spoke candidly about Durst’s previous announcement that he had not been near Los Angeles the night Berman was killed. Yes, DeGuerin confirmed, Durst in fact was in the murder scene, where he found Berman’s death “shortly after someone shot him in the head.” In one fell swoop, he reported on every issue mentioned in the Jinx: “When Bob saw and saw him dead, he was worried. He wrote an anonymous letter to find his body, and he fled. He had been away for the rest of his life. “

The last part is true. After Kathie’s death, Durst fled to Galveston and lived a prostitute named Dorothy Ciner, as she had previously witnessed. After his disposal at Morris Black, he went after sheep. And after LA prosecutors filed him with Berman’s death, in 2015, he fled to a hotel in New Orleans, where he was found with fake IDs, guns, more than $ 42,000 in cash green, 300 precious pieces of wood, a map of Cuba, and an additional piece of cloth designed to cover the head and neck. “Bob didn’t make the right decision,” DeGuerin said, under the care of the daylight.

Meanwhile, DeGeurin and Lewin have been arguing in ways that have drawn their differences. While Lein’s protest seemed to be an outburst (“You respect, really?”) And got out of his chair, DeGuerin was left with a calm, kind, caring courtroom. At one point, during a debate over the mumbo jumbo technique, the confused Lewin blurted out, “We’re not in Galveston!”

“No,” DeGuerin replied, with an eye toward the special woman of the age: “We were in Southern California, and it was exciting.”

The first week proved the best evidence from the defendant’s youngest son, Thomas Durst, which has not been improved. “I was embarrassed here,” he said with a laugh, speaking in a New York accent. Jon Lovitz. “This is a terrible experience, and I’m afraid of my brother.”

Thomas explains how growing up in a poor and rich family is not the result of success – by its light, while Durst has never had a happy family dinner. The political and distant patriarch? Check it out. Mother who died by jumping off the roof of their Scarsdale mansion? Check it out. Brothers who continue to hate each other? Check it out. But most of Thomas’s hatred was reserved for Robert. Thomas described it as, in addition to the cheapest person he had ever known, the unlucky person who made it to the end of Midtown. “He took off the gear and I went around and around and fell on the road. And he was lying – it was the most fun thing he had ever seen in his life. An old man got caught in it. (Bob’s) yell, ‘Damn! What an idiot! ‘And laugh. “

