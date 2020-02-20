[‘he-died-a-hero’:-close-friends-bear-in-mind-the-firefighters-who-rushed-into-the-porterville-library-hearth]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGPE) – As the investigation receives underway, people closest men and women to the two firefighters who fell victim to Tuesday’s library fireplace in Porterville say they had been each selfless men and women who would constantly put the basic safety of many others forward of their individual.

Porterville firefighter Raymond Figueroa, 35, died in the fire and fellow Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, is even now lacking. Two young people have been arrested in link with the library fire.

Mistie Webb suggests she was heartbroken to hear her pal Figueroa passed absent.

“You just wish you could have been there. Deliver him out of the fireplace in his time of will need. And you could not do that. You couldn’t be there to save him.”

When Webb read that the library was on fire she texted Figueroa. After an hour with no reply, she texted him once again. Each texts were being unanswered.

Officials say Figueroa was stuck within the burning making just after he went in to make confident everyone manufactured it out safely. Rescuers attempted to go back inside of but could not soon after the roof collapsed.

Webb explained her mate as a happy and loving male, who constantly set other’s requires above his own. He is survived by his household, together with two youthful young children.

“He will normally be liked and in our hearts. He died a hero,” claimed Webb.

Patrick Jones went missing whilst combating the hearth. Officers believe the 25-calendar year-aged could have gotten trapped inside.

Jones just lately received engaged and was enthusiastic for his impending wedding. His fiancé would not go on digital camera but described him as the most real, type-hearted and focused individual.

Jones’s mate also sent a statement, describing him as a humble male.

“He would fall nearly anything he was carrying out to be there for any person. He liked becoming a fireman. I think mostly due to the fact of how considerably that job required supporting people.”

The fire remains underneath investigation.