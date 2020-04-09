“He doesn’t have to mean a man or a judge.”

Shruti Haasan, daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan, made her name in both Bollywood and South Indian films. He is best known for his roles in films like Dil To Bachho Hai Ji, Gabbar, Ramya Ashaiah, Rocky Handsome and many more. Recently, she talked about her friendship with fellow actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

The young actresses have been called BFF Ho for a long time and they are growing stronger in their friendship. Recalling her first meeting with Tamannaah, the Vedalam actress emphasized that she was meeting behind the Filmfare Awards. However, their friendship did not take shape overnight as their interests differed. Then time played an important role in their relationship and as their trust grew, they became best friends.

Shruti Haasan BFF Tamannah Bhatia: “He doesn’t have to be a man or a judge”.

In her conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti said: “Tamanna: Someone I really respect. She is a very patient, kind and calm person and I have learned a lot from her. Most important of all, she is brutally honest about what she feels for herself. They don’t have to be mean to people or feel they have to be judged, “he said.

Shruti also talked to them that they had some things in common. She said that they both cared about the people closest to them. She added that they care about their lives and believe in ignoring the negatives. Shruti Haasan said that both Tamanna and they live on their own terms.

On the professional front, Shruti is currently working on the Tamil film Labam opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Ravi Teja along with the entertaining krak of the Telugu family.

