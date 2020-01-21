“He has done nothing”: Hillary Clinton disparages former rival Sanders in the documentary

Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective American senator who achieved little because “nobody liked him.”

Clinton also took part in the dispute between Sanders and 2020 Democratic presidential rival Elizabeth Warren over his alleged remarks that doubted that a woman could win the presidency, and said Sanders demonstrated “a pattern” in how his campaign attacked female rivals.

The criticism made in a Hulu documentary Hillary, which was screened at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, and an interview to promote it, revealed persistent bitterness towards Sanders after setting up an unexpected Democratic primary challenge for Clinton in 2016. Clinton accuse accuse Sanders supporters of tarnishing her with vitriolic criticism that has helped place Republican Donald Trump in the White House.

“He was in the convention for years. He had one senator who supported him. No one likes him, no one wants to work with him, he has done nothing. He was a career politician. It is all messy and I feel so bad that people became sucked into it, “says Clinton in the documentary, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Recently asked by the magazine if that assessment is still valid, Clinton said, “Yes, it does.”

Sanders said in a statement that his focus is “on a monumental moment in American history: the trial of Donald Trump.”

“Together we move forward and beat the most dangerous president in American history,” he said.

Insists on unity

Clinton did not commit to endorsing and campaigning for Sanders if he won the nomination this year, citing a competitive democratic field, but she criticized his campaign with a culture of insult and attack.

“I will say, however, that he is not only he, it is the culture around him. It is his leadership team. They are prominent supporters. It is his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on many of his competitors, especially the women, “Clinton told the Hollywood reporter.

When asked about the dispute over whether Sanders told Warren in a private conversation that a woman could not beat Trump, Clinton pointed out that she received three million more votes than Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Sanders has refused Warren’s account.

“It is ridiculous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she would be president, I would tell her that a woman could not win,” he told CNN last week.

Clinton called the dispute part of a pattern with Sanders and noted that he had attacked her as unqualified despite her experience, including as Secretary of State and an American senator.

She encouraged voters to “choose a president who is trying to bring us together, and not turn a blind eye, or actually reward the offensive, offensive, humiliating, humiliating behavior we have seen in this current government.”