“He has his whole life ahead of him”: Mother asks for kidney donation to save her son’s life

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio mother asks for a kidney donor to save her son’s life.

Akron’s 11-year-old Skyler Gordon has focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a genetic kidney disease.

“It all started in September 2018. Skyler had suffered from migraines for years, ”said Julianne Stadelman, the sixth-grade mother.

Skyler also had high blood pressure and they went to his pediatrician.

“When he had the blood test, the doctor’s office called us straight away and said take him to the emergency room right away,” Stadelman said.

There, Skyler’s doctors diagnosed focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

“He was getting worse. His kidneys weren’t working. I’m not sure where he is at this point, but it was 20% at that point, ”said Stadelman.

Skyler is now waiting for a kidney transplant. He is limited to where he is going and what he is eating.

“I am not allowed to eat sushi or bananas. And I miss these two because they are my favorite dishes,” said Skyler.

Until he gets his new kidneys, Skyler is dialyzed every night.

His room was converted into a medical facility.

Skyler still goes to school, but is often isolated from others due to the risk of infection.

“It is difficult for me to ask people to give me one of their kidneys for my child. But he is only eleven years old. He has his whole life ahead of him. He did not ask for it, we did not ask for it,” said Stadelman ,

Skyler needs a Type-O dispenser. If you would like to be a living donor, you can contact Cincinnati Children’s Hospital at (513) 636-7201.

