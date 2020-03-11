“He has never been an opportunist”: Tharoor’s tweets stop speculation he might join BJP – News from India

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is not entertaining reports that he may be the next to leave the party after Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned on Tuesday.

It all began with a tweet from a Drunk Journalist who gave the names of two congressional leaders he said would be arriving soon.

“My next two bets are about to join the BJP 1) Milind Deora 2) Shashi Tharoor,” tweeted the user.

The MP, representing Keralav Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, reciprocated.

“If you were sober, @drunkjournalist, you wouldn’t have my name on your list,” was Tharoor’s response.

A few hours later, he issued another tweet to dismiss the news on the Malayalam website of the same issue.

“I don’t entertain the stupid speculation of my joining @ BJP4India. I got into politics not as a careerist, but to advance the principles I’ve articulated for almost four decades (sic),” Tharoor tweeted.

“Check my paper sheet!” My record speaks for itself. I have never been an opportunist and I will not start now (sic), ”he said as he tweeted a screenshot of one such report.

Shavithi Tharoor’s tweet also arrived after Haryana Congress senior leader Kuldeep Bishnoi posted his views on Twitter about Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving the party.

“Scindie’s departure is a big blow for Congress. He was the centerpiece of the party and the leadership needed to do more to convince him to stay, “Adlamur MLA said in a tweet.

“Like him, there are many other committed INC leaders across the country who feel alienated, lost and dissatisfied,” Bishnoi added.

The Madhya Pradesh government led by Kamal Nath on Tuesday hit another crisis after 22 MPs of the MLA Congress resigned from the assembly speaker.

The effective power of the Parliament Assembly will drop to 206 if they resign and leave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a lean majority greater than half 103 from their 107 MLAs.

The current effective power of the MP assembly is 228, with two seats available.

Congress has 114 MPPs and BJP 107 legislators. Seven others are two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators, one from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and four independents.

These seven leaders support the Kamal Nath government, giving it a weak majority of six.

.