Ozzy Osbourne praised Tony Iommi as “the greatest” guitarist, but also admitted that his former bandmate from Black Sabbath “still intimidates me – and he knows it”.

Osbourne spoke with his wife Sharon about his career in the Rick Rubins Broken Record podcast, which you can listen to here.

Towards the end of his interview with Rubin, Osbourne considered Black Sabbath’s success, which finally left after a farewell tour in 2017, and took the time to pay tribute to his bandmates.

“Geezer (Butler) is a great, great copywriter. (And as a bass player) nobody can touch him, ”said Osbourne. “Bill (Ward) was a great drummer in his day. Tony (Iommi), he will always be the tallest – nobody can touch him.

“And actually I still don’t understand how he plays the guitar because he doesn’t have fingertips. He plays with plastic fingers.”

Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne (Image: Getty)

Osbourne continued to talk about Iommi and praised the guitarist for how he dealt with the early stages of his lymphoma diagnosis shortly after Black Sabbath announced their reunion in 2011.

“I mean there is a man,” Ozzy said about Iommi. “When he was diagnosed with cancer, he only took care of it. That’s him. I go (imitates crying) and he says, “Whatever I have to do.” He has always been like this. Very quiet.

“He really was the band,” added Osbourne. “We were all part of the band, but he was the most irreplaceable of all of us.”

Osbourne then announced that he still feels “intimidated” by Iommi.

“People will say to me:” Why did you always sing on the side of the stage? “I don’t fucking know. I don’t know,” he said. “It’s just fear, I suppose. Because Tony, he’s one of the few people who could go into this room now and I would feel damn intimidated.

“He intimidates me – and he knows it.”

