It was during a search for the McGill University football team a decade ago that Matthieu Quiviger first met Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the Super Bowl guard who was definitely outside the bounds of the offensive coach of the season.

Duvernay-Tardif was then a teenager, a native of Montreal’s Mont-Saint-Hilaire suburb playing in the much smaller Collège André Grasset. The coaches had nothing of what Quiviger was selling as he left the local teams looking for the next best thing.

“Basically they said, ‘Don’t talk to him, he’s going to school, he’s not going to play anymore,'” said Quiviger, a former McGill offensive lineman and alum of the Canadian Football League.

But he played – even as he continued his studies – and on Sunday in Miami, the 28-year-old Duvernay-Tardif will become the first doctor ever to play in the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 54th edition of the National Football League showcase.

Football is a passion, the Canadian told reporters on Super Bowl media day last week. But so is medicine, and it wouldn’t let one or the other fall by the wayside.

“It was hard for sure, a lot of sacrifice, but at the end of the day it’s worth it because I’m now certified as a doctor and I’m playing in the Super Bowl,” he said. “What else can you ask for, you know?”

Back when Quiviger first knew Duvernay-Tardif, some of his close friends tried to discourage him from pursuing football at McGill. Duvernay-Tardif spoke French and had already faced the challenge of becoming more fluent in English – only following McGill after he returned an incorrect date to his diary and missed the entrance exams for the three Quebec French medical schools. Football above that can be too much.

But it wasn’t long before the lure of sport drew him back. He started as a partial defender, and then was called to train for a spot on the offensive line. This switch just put Duvernay-Tardif under Quiviger’s guardianship – a move the assistant coach was initially against, but came around after just one practice, to the distrust of his coaching associates.

“I told them (after practice), ‘First of all, if you take him back I quit because I want to coach this guy. Second, he’ll play in the NFL,'” Quiviger recalls. “All the coaches laughed.”

That prediction came true in 2014, when Duverney-Tardiff was drafted in the sixth round by the leaders – just the 10th player from a Canadian university, and the first from Quebec, ever to be selected. The only other McGill player to hear his name was Randy Chevrier, drafted in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2001.

Duvernay-Tardif is expected to become the 16th Canadian-born player to appear in a Super Bowl and the fifth to break the starting lineup.

No one else with a degree in medicine, however, has ever gone that far – Canadian or not. He graduated in 2018, after four years playing in the NFL and returning to Montreal off-season to complete his degree.

Jean-Philippe Darche, a former Seattle Seahawks and Chiefs long snapper who played nine NFL seasons – came closer to matching the feat.

Darche played five seasons at McGill, two while studying medicine. He was eventually promoted to the Toronto Giants in 1999 before signing with the Seahawks in 2000. But Darche never got his degree at McGill – facing the option of starting after getting what was considered too long for football. . He continued his education later in Kansas City, however. Now, at the age of 44, he is the Chiefs doctor and a mentor at Duvernay-Tardif.

McGill’s policies have changed since Darche faced his tough decision, says Scott Delaney, the team’s doctor at the school and for several local coaches, including the Alouettes CFL and Major League Soccer’s Impact.

“I think what we realized with parents who are away from paternity leave, in Quebec, you can be away for two years and come back,” Delaney said. “It’s usually the mothers who do it and hit it outside the park. They go, they have a child – some of them are away for a year, some are away for two years – and they come back and get their studies and do very well. It’s a different day and age than when (Jean-Philippe) did it … Staying away four years might not be the end of the world. “

Delanay added that he was not surprised when Duvernay-Tardif managed to strike the balance that led him to where he is today.

“It was very good in terms of time management,” Delaney said. “It would be interesting to ask him if he ever went to the cinema all his time at McGill, because I don’t know where the time is … He obviously enjoys the medical field and enjoys learning about medicine at the Note that it’s no job of. “

Duvernay-Tardif toured with Delaney when he had the chance. While he was eating at sports medicine, however, it was emergency medicine that caught the NFLer’s interest. He says he hopes to return someday and stay in the field.

“Because I want to do emergency medicine and only get anywhere between five and six students at McGill a year, it would put too much pressure on the rest of the cohort,” she told CNN last week. “We will find a way, but I think this year I would like to focus more on football.”

He doesn’t need a second career for money – not after signing a five-year, $ 42.36 million (US) contract with the Chiefs in 2017 – but it’s something Delaney can see him follow through with.

The urge to help others is also evident in the work of the Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Foundation, which supports the development and educational success of children through physical activity and creativity.

“I say it over and over again,” Delaney said. “I say, ‘Right now you are the football player who is also a doctor. I hope you get a medical career where people almost won’t even know you’re a footballer. “

First, he has a Super Bowl to win.