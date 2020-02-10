“He is much heavier than me”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) replied the President’s insulting statements Donald Trump recently flung his way with a personal push from his own.

In the days after Manchin and his colleagues charged Trump with the Ukraine scandal, the president repeatedly labeled the moderate Democrat “weak”, “pathetic” and “puppet” for the parliament spokesman Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, The last time Trump tweeted about Manchin, he called Senator “Joe Munchkin”.

Talk to NBC on Monday Hallie JacksonManchin had the chance to answer and … he took it.

“Munchkin? I’m taller than him, I think I’m a little taller than him. Not heavier, he’s much heavier than me. But I’m a little taller than him. “

Manchin continued that the evidence of Trump’s unassailable behavior was “overwhelming,” and he also dug into his GOP counterparts for voting against evidence and testimony during the Senate process to say that the president was above the law , When asked whether Trump’s attacks were a “political obligation” because of the popularity of the President in West Virginia, Manchin left these concerns behind, although he was annoyed that Trump was not more mature.

“Do I look like I’m small and fragile? I don’t mind names and the President knows that he can’t reach me like this. I won’t reciprocate. People want an adult, that should be the President. That we want to be our president. i want him to succeed. that is not personal to me. he can name me any name he wants. it makes him look like an immature adult. i hope he will rise above it. I really think it’s the best for our country. “

See above about MSNBC.

Do you have a tip we should know? (Email protected)

,