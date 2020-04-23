“He is not interested in replacing state government revenues” or fixing their pensions

Wednesday’s rebroadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Bill Hemmer News Reports,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he was willing to help states with coronavirus-related things, but not in the “replacement of state government revenues.” “Or” solve their pension problems for them. “

McConnell said, “We’re not interested in replacing state government revenue. We’re interested in helping them with anything related to the coronavirus. We’re not interested in solving their pension problems or all those other things they’d like to fund.”

He added: “We are waiting at least until May 4, which is when we will all return to the Senate and clearly weigh in before providing assistance to states and local governments that we would like to borrow money from future generations to make sure we don’t they have loss of revenue.Before making this decision, we will weigh the impact of what we have already added to the national debt and make sure that if we provide additional help to state and local governments, it will only be for coronavirus related issues. We are not interested in solving their pension problems.We are not interested in rescuing them from the bad decisions they made in the past.We will not let them take advantage of this pandemic to solve many problems they created for themselves with bad decisions in the past. “

