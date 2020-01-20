He is planning to return to the UGA in 2020

Ben Cleveland is ready for another round with the Georgia soccer team. Look out for the size 17 studs that will still be in action this fall at Sanford Stadium.

DawgNation learned from his father that the aspiring Redshirt senior is enrolled in classes for this semester and is only a few hours away from studying sociology at UGA. Derek Cleveland also said that his son should graduate and continue as a member of the team in the fall.

What is most important for the young man known to many people as “Big Country”? This would be the degree to which UGA gives a strong and positive grade. He worked too hard not to do that, his father said.

This ensures that Georgia’s first man to get off the bus, so to speak, still cuts a very impressive figure. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound offensive guard missed the Sugar Bowl due to what was described as an academic problem during its fall semester.

Ben Cleveland will bring 16 games with starting experience back to the Georgia offensive line in 2020. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Ben Cleveland: Help compensate for wear along the O line

Cleveland’s return will now be another potential start option with good SEC experience for first-year line coach Matt Luke. Luke’s room has certainly been in motion lately.

Solomon Kindley, Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson all decided to go to the NFL this month even though they were still eligible. Cade Mays also decided to leave UGA through the transfer portal to return to his hometown and play there for his father’s alma mater in Tennessee. Mays will be a junior this fall and he will also have the chance to play with his younger brother Cooper in Knoxville.

Due to these measures, the Bulldogs have withdrawn a total of 115 games with initial experience after the 2019 season. Kindley (32 games), Mays (18 games), Thomas (41 games) and Wilson (24 games) would also have introduced themselves as starters for the 2020 team.

That means it’s good news to have Cleveland and his 16 back. Clarified particularly with Justin Shaffer to return from the neck injury he suffered last season.

The aspiring junior Trey Hill is the most experienced member of the Georgia offensive. The start center brings back 18 games with starting experience, including 14 games in the second year of 2019.

Cleveland, a former 5-star OT prospect for 247Sports, is one day planning an NFL future. However, he has also been on campus since January 2016. There was a feeling that his future was doubtful after missing the Sugar Bowl on January 1st.

The former Stephens County Standout (Toccoa, Georgia) contacted the campus and even completed the 2016 season at just 17 years of age. But now he doesn’t seem to be ready to build this “Power G” helmet.

